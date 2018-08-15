NYC regulations could take big bite out of Airbnb profits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Airbnb faces tightening regulations in New York City that could take a big bite out of its profits.

On Wednesday, the short-term rental company responded with a counter-measure designed to appease hostile politicians: a $10 million contribution to city charities helping people struggling with rising rents.

The organizations receiving funds from Airbnb include, New York Immigration Coalition, New York Mortgage Coalition, New York State Rural Housing Coalition, WIN- Women In Need, GMHC- Gay Men’s Health Crisis, CSNYC- Computer Science for all NYC Students, and Abyssinian Development Corporation.

Each said they are grateful and the millions would help considerably, however, almost immediately they were asked if accepting Airbnb’s money could be viewed as a conflict to their work and aim to help New Yorkers.

Christine Quinn, former New York City Council Speaker, who is now the Founder of Women in Need said, “My sole responsibility is to those families and to do everything I can and bring every resource I can to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Fred Wilson, Founder of CSNYC, was even more adamant and said, “I have no hesitation taking Airbnb’s money. I think it’s largely clean money and I think it’s doing very good things for the kids in New York City and I can sleep very, very well tonight because of that.”

The San Francisco-based company says this money is just a taste of what New York city and state government could reap if restrictions were loosened while imposing hotel-style taxes. Rentals for fewer than 30 days now require the owner's presence.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill that requires Airbnb to reveal the names and addresses of hosts so the city can crack down on illegal listings. Critics say they're pushing up rents for New Yorkers by cutting into available properties.