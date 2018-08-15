NYC Ferry service launches in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — NYC Ferry has launched their service connecting communities in the Bronx and Upper East Side to Lower Manhattan.

Beginning Wednesday, the route travels between the Soundview section of the Bronx at Clason Point and Wall Street, Pier 11 with stops at East 90th Street and East 34th Street.

The approximate time between the two end points is about 46 minutes. That cuts the average commute time of 90 minutes in half, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Soundview by Hornblower joins several NYC Ferry routes and services throughout the city, including the Rockaway, Astoria, South Brooklyn and East River Routes.

The pedestrian path along the East River Esplanade from E. 96th to E. 90th streets is currently closed for construction, but will reopen within the next few weeks.

Currently the only point of access to the ferry landing on 90th Street is through a temporary path, which includes stairs, at E. 90th Street and East End Avenue.

The Lower East Side Route is expected to launch later this month.

The cost to ride on the ferry is $2.75, the same price it costs to use the buses and trains.

Since launching two years ago, about five million people have used the ferry service compared to the six million people who use the subway and bus.

De Blasio says that's twice the ridership the city expected.

"It’s a classic example of, if you build it, they will come," the mayor said. "It says to me this experiment is working."

By 2023, the city expects to have nine million annual passengers riding the ferries to help cut down congestion throughout the city.

For the ferry schedule, click here.