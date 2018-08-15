Manhole catches fire near Midtown Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Con Edison and FDNY are on scene after a manhole caught fire near the Midtown Tunnel early Wednesday.

FDNY received a call at about 1:39 a.m. about a manhole fire along East 38th Street and Second Avenue in Murray Hill.

Fire trucks, Con Edison crews and police cars responded to the fire, as thick smoke was seen coming out of the manhole, Citizen video captured.

There were initial reports of power outages, but power appears to be restored.

At least one resident told PIX11 they did not have any power outages.

No injuries were reported among firefighters and civilians walking by, Con Edison said.

Second Avenue has been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.