Lightning strike causes fire at Long Island arts camp

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Fire officials on Long Island say lightning caused a fire that destroyed three buildings at a summer camp.

Firefighters responded to Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say crews contained the blaze within 30 minutes, the Melville Volunteer Fire Department said.

One building in the arts facility was destroyed and two nearby buildings were heavily damaged.

At least one firefighter and an employee sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

The camp closed for the summer last week, according to officials.

