Husband sentenced to 20 years in prison for wife’s death

SCARSDALE, N.Y. — A Scarsdale man has been sentenced to prison for the 2016 death of his wife.

Julius Reich, 64, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after he stabbed his wife Dr. Robin Goldman inside their multi-million dollar home on Jan. 20, 2016, authorities said.

Goldman, who was a pediatrician affiliated with the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, was found dead inside her Scarsdale home after police responded to a call about a woman seriously injured.

Police found Goldman stabbed multiple times with wounds to the chest, abdomen and back, according to authorities.

Police records show Reich entered their upstairs bathroom where he stabbed his wife multiple times, leaving her to die. He later called 911 and was arrested at the scene.

Public records reported the couple was in the process of a divorce, and Reich split his time between an apartment in Manhattan and their Scarsdale home.

The couple’s adult children are relieved their father finally accepted responsibility for his actions and his pleas to move forward.