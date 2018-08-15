Heavy rains cause more flooding, damage in NJ; states of emergency declared in NJ, NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE FALLS, N. J. — Governors Phil Murphy and Andrew Cuomo have declared states of emergency for multiple counties after heavy rains caused flooding and extensive damage throughout the two states.

Residents in affected counties such as Little Falls in New Jersey have a long way to go before the cleanup is finished.

Heavy rain during the past few days caused more flooding in parts of New Jersey, filling houses with water and bridges collapsing.

In New Jersey, dozens of people have been rescued and nearly 100 homes are without power.

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for at least five counties while in Upstate New York, Gov. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for at least 12 counties.

Red Cross is offering assistance those in the flood zones.

Dozens have been rescued, including pets.

Police continue to block off streets that were heavily hit by the storm.