Handcuffed teen escapes police custody in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Police searching for a teen who slipped from their custody while he was being arrested for a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin Kinglindsay, 18, was handcuffed, his hands behind his back, but was able to flee from the cops as they were leaving the police station at Empire Boulevard and New York Avenue in Crown Heights.

He was last seen fleeing into the Sterling Street subway station.

Police sources say Kinglindsay was arrested after his girlfriend called 911 to report she had been assaulted.

Subway service on the No. 2 and No. 5 trains were briefly disrupted, but have since resumed.