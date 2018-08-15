Threats against NJ high school blamed on teen in Georgia

BERGEN, N.J. — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly made bomb threats against a New Jersey high school, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Marquise Jaquavis Smith allegedly made two calls to Paramus Catholic High School on May 10 threatening gun violence and bombings at the school, authorities said.

First responders cleared the school building and determined the calls were “bogus,” officials said.

Smith, who is from Georgia, allegedly used technology to disguise his calling line identity.

He surrendered to authorities on Aug. 8.

Smith faces multiple charges, including false public alarm and making terroristic threats.