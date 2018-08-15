Correction officer jumped by gang members at Rikers

Editor’s Note: This article contains a graphic image of the officer’s wound. Viewer discretion is advised.

A correction officer’s face was slashed when he was jumped by multiple gang members at Rikers Island jail facility on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said.

The people who attacked him are alleged members of the Bloods gang.

The officer is being treated for a deep gash in his forehead.

Several correction officers have been attacked by inmates recently. One officer was attacked by three inmates. His ear was cut and his right hand was fractured. In another recent incident, an officer was beaten unconscious.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Correction for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

