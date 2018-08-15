Coney Island mom says the tap water in her NYCHA home is dirty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Mom Marie Navarro lives inside the Gravesend Houses in Coney Island and says she never drinks the water coming out of her faucet.

“One time I did drink it. My neighbor and I got sick,” she said.

Navarro also needs repairs to her kitchen and bathroom.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells PIX11 that they have been working on repairs, continue to work on repairs, and will look into all of Navarro’s complaints.

