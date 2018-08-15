CDC monitoring spread of measles in 21 states

NEW YORK — Health officials across the country are monitoring the spread of measles across 21 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 107 cases of measles reported so far this year, according to the CDC. The majority of those cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

These states have reported cases so far in 2018: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, and Washington D.C.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically show up 10 to 14 days after exposure.

In 2014, the United States experienced a record number of measles cases, with 667 cases from 27 states reported to the CDC.

Measles are still common in many parts of the world, including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa, so travelers with measles can bring it into the U.S., the CDC said.