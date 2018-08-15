Casanova arrested after woman says rapper and his entourage attacked her at NYC diner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Rapper Casanova has been arrested for robbery days after a woman told PIX11 he and his entourage attacked her, allegedly leaving her bloodied with stitches in her face, a broken jaw and loose tooth, officials said Wednesday.

The rapper, whose real name is Caswell Senior, faces a robbery charge, according to police.

The Brooklyn man was arrested in connection to an early morning attack Sunday Aug. 5 inside a diner on West 14th street, police said.

Senior, another man and a woman attacked a 23-year-old woman who had taken cellphone video of them, according to police.

The trio allegedly attempted to take the woman's phone to delete the video, at which time Senior took her phone while a second man choked the victim by putting her head between his arms. Police said the woman was left unconscious and thrown onto the floor.

Senior and his female accomplice then allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing lacerations to her chin, a swollen lip and her mouth to bleed.

Niya Rucker talked to PIX11 exclusively about the attack last week. She claimed to be the woman attacked by the rapper and his entourage, and provided video of her bleeding from the mouth. Rucker had stitches below her chin when interviewed.

"This this is embarrassing, I haven’t eaten food in three days,” Rucker said. "And its more than just the physical pain.”

Rucker told PIX11 she was on Instagram Live to show off the food she had ordered, and said she never filmed the rapper.

Senior's attorney sent PIX11 a statement after the interview denying the incident took place.

"Casanova adamantly denies the allegation that he assaulted anyone. Any contention he did so is totally false," the attorney said. "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into these false allegations."

After the incident, police said they were searching for three people — two men and a woman.

One man, believed to be Senior, was described as last seen wearing all black and a gold chain with a pendant that says "2X."

The second man was bald and had a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, white sneakers and denim shorts.

The woman had blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink baseball hat, white shoes and gray sweatpants.

No other arrests have been made in the case.

