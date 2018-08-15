Candytopia interactive exhibit opens in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Candyland is coming to life as Candytopia opens today!

The Candytopia Interactive Exhibit takes you on a sweet escape through a series of interactive art installations in over a dozen environments.

The sweet sanctuary was curated by Hollywood Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and celebrates the bright colors and flavors of sweet treats.

Candytopia is located at 145 West 32nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues and is open until Nov. 15.

Tickets cost $34 for adults and $26 for children ages 4-12.

For tickets, click here.