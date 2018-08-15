Body found floating near Verrazano Bridge; police try to ID victim

BROOKLYN — Police are looking to identify the man whose body was found floating in the water near the Verrazano Bridge earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, police received a call at about 10:27 a.m. about a floating body near the bridge.

When they arrived, members of the NYPD Harbor Patrol found an unconscious and unresponsive man in the water.

Authorities proceeded to remove the body to the Kingsborough College dock where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The victim is described to be a male about 35 to 45 years old, wearing black Leo Poldo boxer briefs and a black leather bracelet with an iron cross in the middle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).