BRONX — A woman was found lying on a Bronx overpass died Tuesday morning, according to police.

The 26-year-old woman was found near Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place, bordering Highbridge and Morris Heights, around 5:05 a.m., police said.

She had no visible signs of trauma, and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS and pronounced dead.

Her cause of death has not been determined.