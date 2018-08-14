State of emergency issued in parts of NJ after devastating floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A state of emergency was issued in parts of N.J. after powerful storms left some residents without a home and the entire state bracing for what could come next.

Chief James Riccio of the Brick Township Police declared a state of emergency after extensive flood forced over 100 evacuations in the Greenbriar I Community.

Drone footage released by police shows some water reaching the roofs of some houses.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Brick Township received nearly 8 inches of rain on Monday.

The Red Cross is coordinating with officials to assist Brick residents who were displaced by the flooding.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads and remain home as more severe storms are expected.

About 60 miles north of Brick, Governor Phil Murphy toured the damage in Little Falls, N.J. Monday evening.

Visited Little Falls to see firsthand the damage from yesterday's flooding and meet with Mayors Damiano, Kazmark, and local officials and residents. Grateful to our first responders and volunteers helping around the clock with the recovery effort. pic.twitter.com/0XNVvGvvr9 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 13, 2018

Videos show multiple houses missing half their foundation and cars parked in residential driveways floated away or into one another.

A total of 32 homes have been deemed uninhabitable.

With more rain in the forecast, town officials are keeping a close eye on the Passaic River, which is not expected to crest until Wednesday or Thursday. Currently, they are not predicting that the river will cause any additional flooding.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video