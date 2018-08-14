Safety upgrades underway at Brooklyn intersection where children were killed

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Work is underway on a Park Slope intersection where two children and an unborn baby were killed in a car crash earlier this year.

Despite being delayed by the rain, this week the Department of Transportation started work on safety improvements at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. The safety upgrades will include expanded space for pedestrians as well as protected bike lanes.

The community rallied for safer streets following a March crash that killed 1-year-old Joshua Lew and 4-year-old Abigal Blumenstein. Elected officials responded, vowing to make Ninth Street safer for all.

But one safety feature that won’t be seen along Ninth Street is speed cameras.

While many had hoped to expand the school speed camera program to include busy roadways like Ninth Street, the bill’s expiration in Albany means cameras in the area will have to wait.

So while City Councilman Brad Lander, who represents the district, is celebrating the swift action by the mayor and DOT, he said there’s still work to be done.

“We remain deeply committed to Vision Zero, to that day when no New Yorkers are killed in traffic crashes,” Lander said. “We must keep working every day to get there, through design changes like this one, and also through smarter enforcement to get reckless drivers off our streets before they kill.”

Dorothy Bruns, the driver involved in the March crash, is facing a 10-count indictment that includes second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.