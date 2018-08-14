Pregnant reality star Lyric McHenry, 26, found dead on Bronx sidewalk

BRONX — Reality star Lyric McHenry was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports. She was 26.

The NYPD confirmed that a 26-year-old woman was found Tuesday morning near Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place, bordering Highbridge and Morris Heights, around 5:05 a.m.

She had no visible signs of trauma, and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead. The NYPD would not confirm her identity pending family notification.

A Medical Examiner will determined the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was dressed in a pajama top and no pants, but was wearing underwear. The Daily News reported that a small Ziplock bag of cocaine was found on McHenry, and that drug overdose is suspected.

Just hours before her death, her Instagram story revealed she was partying at several places around NYC, including the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in lower Manhattan.

The final video she posted shows McHenry with her arm around a man, the Manhattan skyline behind her. She blows a kiss to the camera as the man exclaims, “It’s your birthday!” McHenry turned 26 on Aug. 6.

McHenry starred in the E! Channel reality series EJNYC in 2016 with her friend, EJ Johnson, who is the son of Magic Johnson. The show lasted one season.

Last week, Johnson celebrated McHenry’s birthday with a loving social media post.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life. Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you ❤️ #leoseason #teamthis.”

Before her television debut, the Stanford graduate worked for the Obama presidential campaign, according to her Instagram account.