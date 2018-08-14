PIX for pets: Meet 2 pups looking for forever homes

NEW YORK — Bidawee stopped by the PIX11 newsroom Tuesday to show off two pups looking for their forever homes.

Below you’ll meet Terry and Pecan:

Terry — Playful and delightful, Terry is a 5-month-old puppy who decided to move from Puerto Rico in search of his new home. He’s a handsome pup with his bronze and brindle coat. His extraordinary eyes stand out against his lovely coat pattern. It all just makes him look the cutest. Terry is described as a sweet puppy that would be an ideal companion for someone looking for a gentle and fun dog. Terry loves to play with toys, people and any friendly canines. While he can seem a little shy at first, Terry quickly breaks out of that to show you his shinning personality. Once he’s had his playtime, he’ll cuddle up next to you and roll over. This gentle boy is still growing and is expected to me a medium to large breed dog. Terry is not housebroken and could learn his basic manners.

Pecan — This pooch is as sweet as his name sounds! At 3 months of age, he already weighs 19 pounds and is still growing! Yes, this big boy will become a large breed adult, but with a gentle and calm disposition as Pecans’, the right family will have a wonderful puppy to live with. Pecan has a cage mate who we think is his brother along with some other pup friends he came with from far lands, so we know he does well with other dogs. Whoever takes him home needs to make sure they keep up with his puppy play dates and his social hours. Pecan would do well in a large home with a back yard so he could run around and exercise when he is not on walks or just relax. He would do great with kids who are calm like him and will help with his training and obedience classes. He loves playing with his toys and enjoys wrestling with his cage mate by low growling and jumping around with him. If you think you have the time and the energy for such a precious puppy please come in and visit Pecan today.

Watch the video below for more information, and click here for additional adoption information.