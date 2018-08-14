Person struck by train in Manhattan just before rush hour

MANHATTAN — A person was struck by a train at Spring Street on Tuesday afternoon, shortly before rush hour, officials said.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victim.

There are southbound C and E train service changes and delays.

Southbound C trains are running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. Southbound E trains are running express from 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal to Canal St. Expect delays in A, C, and E service as all three lines operate on the same track.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.