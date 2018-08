All lower-level N.J. bound lanes of the George Washington Bridge are blocked due to a car fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

The GWB Lower to NJ has all lanes blocked due to a car fire on the Lower Trans-Manhattan Expressway. [06] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 14, 2018

The lanes reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m., about one hour after they were first closed.

The previous alert for delays at the GWB Lower to NJ from an earlier car fire on the Trans-Manhattan Expressway is no longer in effect. [16] — GW Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) August 14, 2018

