Newark man charged in Fourth of July shooting of 5-year-old girl: police

NEWARK, N.J. — A man accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in Newark on the Fourth of July has been charged, officials said on Monday.

Jamar Battle, 30 was arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Battle was previously convicted in 2015 for illegally possessing a firearm.

The Fourth of July incident occurred on the 200 block of Avon Avenue in Newark. The 5-year-old victim was walking on the street with her father when she was struck by a bullet.

She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.