Inmate charged with murder in Rikers Island killing

NEW YORK — An inmate at Rikers Island has been arrested on suspicion of killing another inmate inside the jail complex, police said Tuesday.

Artemio Rosa, 27, of Manhattan, faces a charge of murder in the killing of a 35-year-old Rikers inmate.

Few details were given about the deadly encounter. Police said it happened about 3 p.m. on July 9 and the victim was pronounced dead on Rikers Island.

The slain inmate’s identity has not been released because his family must be notified, police said.