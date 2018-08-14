Here’s why subway platforms are so hot in the summer

NEW YORK — Going inside doesn’t always help you beat the summer heat; New Yorkers can actually be even worse off if they’re inside a subway station.

Regional Plan association workers – armed with thermometers – checked the temperature in the city’s busiest stations and found they were nearly all hotter than it was outside. Some of the platforms were dangerously hot. It was 104 on a Union Square subway platform on Aug. 9.

That heat is caused, in large part, by antiquated architecture, an MTA spokesman explained.

“Climate control didn’t exist when the subway system was built more than a century ago, and the air conditioning units on trains discharge a lot of heat into tunnels and stations,” he said. “We’re working hard to reduce delays so we can get our customers off the platforms and on their way in an air conditioned car.”

An RPA report has suggestions for cooling down the subway system.

Here are the temperatures the RPA found on Aug. 9: