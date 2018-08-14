Flea market finds: how to find deals, bargains for treasures at flea markets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You most likely know Bob Richter, as the star of the PBS treasure-hunting series “Market Warriors” as well as from Flea Market Minute and Minute Makeover.

He shared some flea market bargaining tips with PIX11. Here’s how to get the best price:

Compliment the item

Ask the dealer’s price

Ponder it, compliment the item again and ask for the best price (might be a little lower)

Make an offer a little lower than that (not less than 30 percent)

The dealer will agree or make it less than asking but higher than your offer

Seal the deal

Bob Richter also has a new book available for pre-order on Amazon here. His book "A Very Vintage Christmas" is also available on Amazon.

