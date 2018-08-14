Flea market finds: how to find deals, bargains for treasures at flea markets

You most likely know Bob Richter, as the star of the PBS treasure-hunting series “Market Warriors” as well as from Flea Market Minute and Minute Makeover.
He shared some flea market bargaining tips with PIX11. Here’s how to get the best price:
- Compliment the item
- Ask the dealer’s price
- Ponder it, compliment the item again and ask for the best price (might be a little lower)
- Make an offer a little lower than that (not less than 30 percent)
- The dealer will agree or make it less than asking but higher than your offer
- Seal the deal
Bob Richter also has a new book available for pre-order on Amazon here. His book "A Very Vintage Christmas" is also available on Amazon.
Here are some great markets to visit:
NEW YORK:
- 25th Street Market: http://www.annexmarkets.com/home/
- Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market: http://www.annexmarkets.com/hells-kitchen-flea-market/
- Brooklyn Flea: http://brooklynflea.com/
CONNECTICUT:
- Elephant’s Trunk: http://www.etflea.com/
NEW JERSEY:
- The Golden Nugget: https://gnflea.com/
PENNSYLVANIA:
- The Philly Flea: http://www.philafleamarkets.org/