Flea market finds: how to find deals, bargains for treasures at flea markets

You most likely know Bob Richter,  as the star of the PBS treasure-hunting series “Market Warriors” as well as from Flea Market Minute and Minute Makeover.

He shared some flea market bargaining tips with PIX11. Here’s how to get the best price:

  • Compliment the item
  • Ask the dealer’s price
  • Ponder it, compliment the item again and ask for the best price (might be a little lower)
  • Make an offer a little lower than that (not less than 30 percent)
  • The dealer will agree or make it less than asking but higher than your offer
  • Seal the deal

Here are some great markets to visit:

NEW YORK:

  • 25th Street Market:  http://www.annexmarkets.com/home/
  • Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market: http://www.annexmarkets.com/hells-kitchen-flea-market/
  • Brooklyn Flea:   http://brooklynflea.com/

CONNECTICUT:

NEW JERSEY:

PENNSYLVANIA: