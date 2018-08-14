Flash flood warning that covered most of NYC cancelled

NEW YORK — A flash flood warning has been lifted for Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens Tuesday, officials said.

The warning was issued at 4 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the area. It was set to last until 5:30 p.m. but was cancelled shortly before 5 p.m. “as heavy rain has ended and is no longer expected to pose a threat,” the National Weather Center said.

Anyone who may have been caught in a flash flood scenario was told to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and advised to move to higher ground right away.