MANHATTAN — Known for its unique forms of exercise, Crunch Fitness is taking fitness to a whole new level.

They’ve teamed up with Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises to bring their classes along the Hudson River for CruiseFit.

The new fitness experience, led by elite Crunch instructors boards at 6:30 p.m. from Pier 83 and features two 1/2 hour classes while cruising the Hudson River.

While getting #CruiseFit, cool down with some specialty drinks and bites. For tickets to the next class click here.