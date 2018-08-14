87-year-old Harlem woman says she has a sink from hell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM -- Nancy Arroyo said she needs emergency help for her mother, 87-year-old Rosie Arroyo, who lives in the East River Houses in Harlem.

Arroyo’s sink keeps flooding her kitchen and no one seems to be able to fix it.

“It can flood in the middle of the night. I can’t sleep. I use this bucket, and carry the water from the kitchen to the bathroom,” Arroyo said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said they are looking into Arroyo’s complaints.

