Police make arrest in fatal stabbing death of Great Neck woman: police

GREAT NECK, Long Island — A Great Neck woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing death of a 60-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said on Tuesday.

Faye Doomchin, 66, was arrested at her home on North Rd. and charged with second-degree murder. She will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hempstead.

Police discovered the victim inside a home, also on North Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday. Police did not say whether it was the same home Doomchin lived in.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital were she was pronounced deceased.

It is not clear whether or not the two women knew each other.

