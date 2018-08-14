50-year-old man stabbed in the neck in the Bronx

BRONX — A 50-year-old man was critically injured when he was stabbed in the neck in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

He was stabbed on Allerton Avenue, an NYPD spokespersons said. The attacker fled the scene. No description was immediately available.

It is not yet clear what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).