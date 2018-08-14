11-year-old bicyclist struck by car, driver leaves scene in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSWATER, Queens — Police are asking the public's help identifying a vehicle that left the scene after striking an 11-year-old bicyclist in Bayswater.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Monday. Police said the victim was near the intersection of Dickens Street and Healy Street when he was struck head on by a black sedan that was travelling north on Dickens Street.

Police said the victim became airborne upon collision and came to rest on the street several car lengths from the initial spot of impact.

The vehicle did not remain on scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).