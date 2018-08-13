Woman’s death blamed on infection from dog lick

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Wisconsin woman’s death was possibly caused by an infection from a dog lick, the same infection that is plaguing a man in another part of the state, WTMJ reports.

Sharon Larson had just gotten a puppy. It nipped at her, causing a minor cut. A day after taking the puppy to the vet for a check-up, Larson was rushed to the hospital.

“I was told she could get struck by lightning four times and live, win the lottery twice,” Larson’s husband Dan Larson said. “That’s how rare this is supposed to be.

He is still in shock. He thought his wife had the flu.

“General antibiotics that they put her on didn’t do anything,” he said.

Within two days at Wheaton Franciscan in Franklin, Larson was dead at 58 years old.

“I feel like I got robbed. Lost my right arm. My best friend,” her husband said.

Doctors said Larson tested positive for capnocytophaga. They say the bacteria, found in the saliva of most dogs, cats and even some humans, is rarely problematic and almost never deadly.

But when certain people come in contact with it, it can have devastating consequences.

Larson’s son Steven wants more answers since there is no real tracking of how many cases there have been.

“People think nothing of getting a simple dog bite. But even something so simple, can go wrong,” he said.

Earlier this month, Greg Manteufel developed a similar infection, resulting in the amputation of his hands and legs. Doctors believe it was from a bacteria transferred to him when a dog licked him.