Video shows group cursing, shouting at NYPD officers in the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx -- Video of a group of men cursing and shouting at four NYPD officers is getting widely shared on social media and is also raising questions about the identities of the men and why the officers chose not to take action against them.

In the video, which takes place in the stairwell of an apartment building near Westchester and Union avenues in the Bronx, at least three men are heard yelling profanities repeatedly at four officers from the 40th Precinct, as the officers walk down the stairs after having responded to an unrelated emergency call.

The men follow the officers from what appears to be the fourth floor down to the main floor of the walk-up building, shouting and cursing at the officers the entire time.

Only once does an officer speak to the men in the video. The officer, who is the last in the line of the four officers and who is therefore physically closest to the men who are following the cops out of the building, appears to say to them, "Do me a favor and back up."

Some of the men respond to her request, shouting, "You do me a favor," and "We backed up. Get out of my building."

The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News that the incident happened at about 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 8.

According to a department spokesperson, the officers responded to "a call of a dispute. Upon arrival, police were informed by a female that the dispute was resolved and the job was marked 91, non-crime committed."

Somehow, the four men in the video -- three brothers and a friend -- ended up confronting police.

"He pushed me in the back of my head," Teddy Brukshut said. "That's when my brother started recording me."

Video of the encounter has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times as of Monday afternoon.

"That's the only outlet we have, social media," Brukshut said. "The more views we get, the more voice we have."

A law enforcement source familiar with the incident told PIX11 News that the officers exercised discretion and restraint.

However, under New York state law, the men were officially committing acts of disorderly conduct, at the very least, for which they could have been arrested, according to another law enforcement source.

New York Penal Law 240.20 defines disorderly conduct as engaging in "violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior," or making "unreasonable noise," or, "in a public place" using "abusive or obscene language, or mak[ing] an obscene gesture," or "without lawful authority" disturbing "any lawful assembly or meeting of persons."

Manuel Gomez, one of the city's most prominent private detectives, said the group was causing "public alarm." He said the video's violence, noise and language fit the description of disorderly conduct.