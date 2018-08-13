Thieves targeting bikes, mopeds, motorcycles in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — Police are warning Brooklyn residents to better secure their two-wheeled forms of transportation.

Northern Brooklyn has experience an uptick in grand larceny over the last month, mostly because of the number of stolen bicycles, vespas and motorcycles. One of the biggest problem spots seems concentrated in Clinton Hill.

The local 88th Precinct is warning the community that nine motorized vehicles were stolen in recent weeks. All summer police have released flyers of suspects caught on security camera walking away with bicycles.

Police recommend a good solid lock on the frame of bicycles. They also suggest having a current picture of any form of transportation and adding an easily identifiable mark to it. This will help with insurance and recovery.