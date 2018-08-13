Passenger bus crashes into Newark Penn Station overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bus carrying dozens of passengers crashed into a low overpass at Newark Penn Station late Sunday night, according to officials.

The bus, operated by Liberty Coach Inc. was traveling from Washington D.C. to New Jersey when it collided into an overpass near Edison Place and Alling Street at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Authorities say 50 passengers were on board.

"The glass crashed and everything falling down... people yelling, kids crying," a passenger returning home told PIX11 News.

Witnesses reported seeing some people in the front bleeding where the roof caved in and glass went flying from impact.

"The people who sat in the back of the bus they are ok but in the front seat... they are seriously injured," passenger Vijay Rupani said.

Officials reported multiple injuries, but all are expected to survive.

"No crashes involving Liberty Coach Inc. had been reported to, or recorded by, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the 24 months preceding the collision. Liberty Coach is currently investigating into the cause of the collision," OurBus said in a statement.