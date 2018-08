BAYSWATER, Queens — The search for a woman swept away by a high tide current in Queens resumed on Monday.

The woman was walking along Jamaica Bay in Edgemere Park during a high tide Sunday evening.

Her husband was swimming along the shore when the 35-year-old victim was swept away, police said. Scuba divers and harbor patrol searched for the woman for several hours on Sunday.

No identifying information is available for the woman.

40.606781 -73.766908