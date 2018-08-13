Residents recovering after flooding devastates parts of New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — The town of Little Falls is requesting state assistance from Governor Phil Murphy after 42 cars from a local dealership washed into the Peckman River and got lodged under a Route 46 overpass, creating a wall of water that eventually crested over the highway and into the Jackson Park residential section of town.

The Mayor said they are investigating whether the Jeep-Chrysler dealer on Route 46 had cars parked too close to the river.

The governor toured the damage in Little Falls Monday evening. Some houses are missing half their foundation on Harrison Street. A total of 32 homes have been deemed uninhabitable. Cars parked in residential driveways floated away or into one another.

"These are all our cars. They were in our driveway lined up and, when the flash flood came, it lifted everything," said Dana Youssef, whose family had to evacuate her home by boat.

"As the water receded it just plopped it down as you see it here," said Youssef, whose cars now look like they've been in a pile up collision.

She said it only took 30 minutes for water to fill her basement and her kitchen and living room on the first floor.

With more rain in the forecast, town officials are keeping a close eye on the Passaic River, which is not expected to crest until Wednesday or Thursday. Currently, they are not predicting that the river will cause any additional flooding.