Rafters reported missing on Lehigh River

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Rafters were reported missing in Pennsylvania on Monday night, PIX11 affiliate WNEP16 reported.

One empty raft was found, but the company that rented the boats said they were not sure where nearly 150 rafters were, the Morning Call reported.

Water rescue teams from Lehigh and Northampton counties have been dispatched to the Lehigh River.

WNEP16 has a crew on the way to the Lehigh River.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.