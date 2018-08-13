Peach season at Alstede Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, N.J. -- Things are just peachy at Alstede Farms, where pick-your-own-peaches are ready for visitors to enjoy.

The first-generation farm is a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, growing more than 250 varieties of fruits and vegetables on over 600 acres of preserved farmland.

Farm owner Kurt Alstede described the different types of peaches his farm is offering, while culinary and education specialist Jenn Borealo shared a recipe for peach pudding.

Gram Tyson’s Skillet Peach Pudding

From: Farmer Sam Walmer, Farm Steward, Alstede Farms

Melt in skillet:

1 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. butter

Slice peaches (about 5) on top of the sugar/butter mixture

Mix

1 c. sugar

3 beaten eggs

3 T. milk

1 c. flour

1/4 t. baking powder

pinch salt

Pour the batter over the peaches.

Place the skillet in oven at 375 degrees for 40 minutes

Place a pan or sheet of foil under the pan as peaches may run over.