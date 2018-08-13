Peach season at Alstede Farms

CHESTER, N.J. -- Things are just peachy at Alstede Farms, where pick-your-own-peaches are ready for visitors to enjoy.
The first-generation farm is a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, growing more than 250 varieties of fruits and vegetables on over 600 acres of preserved farmland.
Farm owner Kurt Alstede described the different types of peaches his farm is offering, while culinary and education specialist Jenn Borealo shared a recipe for peach pudding.
Gram Tyson’s Skillet Peach Pudding
From: Farmer Sam Walmer, Farm Steward, Alstede Farms
Melt in skillet:
1 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. butter
Slice peaches (about 5) on top of the sugar/butter mixture
Mix
1 c. sugar
3 beaten eggs
3 T. milk
1 c. flour
1/4 t. baking powder
pinch salt
Pour the batter over the peaches.
Place the skillet in oven at 375 degrees for 40 minutes
Place a pan or sheet of foil under the pan as peaches may run over.