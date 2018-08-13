NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video

BROOKLYN — Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn. The transit workers’ union, TWU Local 100, says the conductor announced that his A train would be making express stops, and then a man approached the conductor’s booth window and started yelling at him and throwing punches.

Bystander video released by the New York Police Department shows a man reaching through the window, then the conductor trying to push him away. As they grapple, a woman starts hurling punches through the window.

Police say the 62-year-old conductor was treated for cuts and bruises to his face. The attackers fled.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the attackers. The man was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants. The woman, who has glasses, was last seen wearing a gray dress.

TWU President Tony Utano released a “wanted poster” featuring the attackers.

“If you attack one of our members, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure you are identified, arrested and prosecuted,” Utano said. “We’re fighting back against these criminals.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).