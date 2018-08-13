NY man gets prison time for Facebook post about killing police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A western New York man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for a Facebook post about killing police officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 24-year-old Arthur Jordan’s July 2016 post said: “Let’s Start Killin Police Lets See How Dey Like It.” About a week later, he was found to have a loaded gun while walking in Buffalo.

Jordan was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to interstate communication of a threat.

He was sentenced in state court earlier to 2 ½ years on a weapons charge.

In a letter to the judge, Jordan’s father wrote that his son wrote the post after being moved by reports of injustice toward black people.