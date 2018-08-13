WATCH PIX11 SPECIAL: Gangland NYC

Newark man wanted in Fourth of July shooting of 5-year-old girl: police

Posted 9:28 AM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:32AM, August 13, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities have issued a warrant for a man accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in Newark on the Fourth of July.

Jamar Battle, 30, is wanted in connection with the Fourth of July shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Newark (Credit: Newark Police)

Police are asking the public’s help locating the man they identified as Jamar Battle, 30.

The girl was walking with her father in the 200 block of Avon Avenue when she was struck by a bullet, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-NWK-TIPS or 1-877-NWK-GUNS, or online by clicking here.

