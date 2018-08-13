Mr. G hits the soccer field with some future soccer stars at SUSA Academy on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHTOWN, L.I.—It takes power, agility and speed to bend it like Beckham.

Or Abby Wambach.

Or Carli Lloyd.

Coach Nir Sveri has been coaching soccer for kids for many years now, including a team of 11-year-olds at SUSA Academy on Long Island.

"They won the NY Cup last year. And they really haven't lost a game since November 2017. 22 games in a row," Sveri said.

These girls practice three times a week and then travel to tournaments and games on the weekends.

Coach Nir says they do it all for the love of the game.

"There's something about girls playing this game. They play it for the comradery, they play it for the memories. They give u everything they got. Girls when they lose a game, they feel they disappointed the coach," Sveri explained.

But they have great role models right in their own backyard.

Girls, just a few years older than them, that won the national championship in their age level just a couple of weeks ago.

"You see kids grow up. They go from kicking the soccer ball for the first time to when they get 15 or 16-years-old. They become very good at it, and it's something that's rewarding," Moussa Sy, another SUSA coach, said about the girls.

Watching them play, I was itching to get in on the game and show them my stellar soccer skills.