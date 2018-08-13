Man living, against the odds, with cystic fibrosis takes on his most ambitious challenge yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- When Jerry Cahill was a kid, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

"I'm really good at living in the forward, so I just didn't let any of that bother me," Cahill said.

Cystic fibrosis, or CF, is a disease without a cure.

At the time of Cahill's diagnosis, the doctor told his parents to go home and make sure he was comfortable. But if Cahill was only going to be around a short time, his dad wanted him to enjoy it by playing sports with his brothers. In high school, Cahill fell in love with pole vaulting and competed at the national level.

"I was very fortunate that, you know, being very fit through exercise and good nutrition that I was able to slow [the disease] down," he said.

Six years ago, Cahill's lungs were functioning at a critically low level and he needed a double lung transplant to survive. More than 50 percent of patients don't live five years after the operation, but Cahill has continued to thrive thanks to his exercise routine.

Now, he's pushing the limit even further.

In partnership with the Boomer Esiasion Foundation, Cahill is planning 100-mile bike rides in all 50 states by the end of 2020.

"Well, I said, yeah, people want to do a marathon in every state, or a half-marathon, so let's do a century ride, it's one day," he said.

It's all in an effort to raise money and awareness for CF.

"I'm way beyond the life expectancy of roughly 41, so it gives people hope and inspiration and it keeps me going so I have to train a lot," he said.

After hearing about the goal, Cahill's personal trainer Anthony Esposito decided he wanted to help out.

"Watching him put all the work in that he does on a daily basis, he really is relentless. I mean, there's nothing that stops him," Esposito said.

Esposito created a virtual ride in his spin studio at Bad Ass Academy in Bay Ridge. All of the proceeds going to Cahill's Bike 2 Breathe charity.

"Being that I help train Jerry on a weekly basis, being that I'm also in the biking industry and the fitness industry it all ties into one," Esposito said. "So if we can help support Jerry and show the CF community that, 'Hey, you're not alone and someone else is out there doing it,' then we've done our job."

While he still has 49 states to go to complete his century ride challenge, he said getting through back to back spin classes with Esposito might be the hardest part.

"With anything in life it's teamwork and you need support," said Cahill.

To learn more about cystic fibrosis or to support Cahill, visit the Boomer Esiasion Foundation.