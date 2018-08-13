Harlem public housing residents afraid to drink their tap water, say it’s always brown or cloudy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Public housing residents in Harlem are scared to drink the water in their homes; they say it comes out of their taps cloudy or brown.

Tanya Johnson says her brother, Lawrence, already has enough to worry about: he's on the waiting list for a kidney. He's also dealing with the water in his home inside St. Nicholas Houses.

“He’s too weak to fight. So I’m speaking out for him and all the families who are afraid to drink the water,” Johnson said.

Sherice Shorter says she doesn’t let her 74-year-old mother drink the water either.

“I’m starting a petition," she said. "Every time I turn the water on, it’s brown or cloudy."

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells PIX11 News they will be checking on the complaints. A NYCHA worker says the water was clear. PIX11 news will stay on this story.

