NEW YORK — A flash flood watch has been issued for southeast New York through Monday evening.

The watch includes the following areas:

Bronx

Kings (Brooklyn)

New York (Manhattan)

Queens

Richmond (Staten Island)

The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

Do not drive in flooded roads

Do not drive through flowing water

Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas

Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

