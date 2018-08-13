Flash flood watch issued for parts of NJ until Tuesday

NEW JERSEY — A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey until midnight on Tuesday.

The watch includes the following northeast counties:

Bergen

Essex

Passaic

Hudson

Union

The expected downpours will add to the already-flooded areas in N.J. after heavy rain and thunderstorms loomed over the tri-state throughout the weekend.

Flash Flood Watch for northeast New Jersey. Heavy rain possible across the entire Tri-State area pic.twitter.com/jsljSd7Eus — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 13, 2018

With highs in the low 80s, rain chances continue throughout Tuesday.

The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

Do not drive in flooded roads

Do not drive through flowing water

Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas

Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

For more tips click here.