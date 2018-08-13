Flash flood watch issued for parts of NJ until Tuesday

NEW JERSEY — A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey until midnight on Tuesday.
The watch includes the following northeast counties:
- Bergen
- Essex
- Passaic
- Hudson
- Union
The expected downpours will add to the already-flooded areas in N.J. after heavy rain and thunderstorms loomed over the tri-state throughout the weekend.
With highs in the low 80s, rain chances continue throughout Tuesday.
The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:
- Do not drive in flooded roads
- Do not drive through flowing water
- Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas
- Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters
For more tips click here.
40.058324 -74.405661