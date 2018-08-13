WATCH PIX11 SPECIAL: Gangland NYC

Flash flood watch issued for parts of NJ until Tuesday

Posted 7:15 AM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:19AM, August 13, 2018

NEW JERSEY — A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey until midnight on Tuesday.

The watch includes the following northeast counties: 

  • Bergen
  • Essex
  • Passaic
  • Hudson
  • Union

The expected downpours will add to the already-flooded areas in N.J. after heavy rain and thunderstorms loomed over the tri-state throughout the weekend.

With highs in the low 80s, rain chances continue throughout Tuesday.

The NWS recommends you follow the following flash flood safety tips:

  • Do not drive in flooded roads
  • Do not drive through flowing water
  • Follow a ‘turn around, don’t drown’ approach in flooded areas
  • Do not try to walk, swim, or play in flood waters

For more tips click here.

