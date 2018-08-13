Brooklyn mom charged for drunk driving with toddler, baby in car: police

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A Brooklyn mom was arrested after police said they caught her drunk driving with her two young children in the car.

Amanda Guzman, 25, had her 10-month-old and 3-year-old daughters in the car when she was pulled over near Merchants Concourse in Westbury shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said the mother, from Greenpoint, Brooklyn, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy blood shot eyes and slurred speech. Officers arrested her without incident.

Both children were left in the custody of a family member.

Guzman is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of driving while intoxicated and multiple other undisclosed infractions.

Leandra’s Law was enacted in 2009 after an 11-year-old girl was killed when the car she and seven other children were riding in crashed on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The driver of the vehicle is facing a manslaughter charge.

It is an automatic felony on the first offense to drunk drive with a person under 16 years old under the law.