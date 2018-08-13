PHOTOS: ‘Back to the Future’ cast reunites, addresses speculation about new film

Could it be time to take the DeLorean in for a time-traveling tune-up?

The cast from “Back to the Future” reunited at a fan convention in Boston on Friday— but the gathering may be as close as the world gets to seeing a fourth installment of the beloved franchise.

Photos of the reunion posted on Instagram by two of the movie’s stars, Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson, have brought smiles and perhaps renewed hope for another film, during an era in Hollywood when it seems any vintage TV show or movie is ripe for a reboot.

The photos shows Fox — who played Marty McFly — along with the actor Thomas F. Wilson, who played the bully Biff; Christopher Lloyd, who played eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown; and Thompson, who played Marty’s mom, Lorraine Baines-McFly.

Fox’s caption for the photo was: “Back in 2018, even Biff made it.” In her caption, Thompson wrote: “Four old friends get back from the future.”

It was the gang’s first reunion since 2015, back when they were celebrating the first movie’s 30th anniversary.

On Friday, the stars mingled with fans, signed autographs, and posed for photos during their appearance at the three-day convention, which caters to sci-fi, gaming and comic-book fans, at the Boston Convention Center.

Speaking on a panel with his co-stars, Wilson offered his humorous take on speculation about a fourth BTTF installment.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?'” he said, according to Mass Live. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.'”

The movie’s co-creator, Bob Gale, and director Robert Zemeckis, have repeatedly shot down talk of a new feature film in the franchise, the last of which was released in 1990.