Video shows man being robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are asking the public's help identifying an individual who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police said the wanted individual approached a 31-year-old man at about 4 p.m. near White Planes Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Bronx. The victim was getting into his car when the individual pointed a gun at the back of his head.

After a brief struggle, the individual ripped off the victim's gold chain and fled.

The wanted individual is about 22 to 27 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).